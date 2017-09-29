Leadership Oklahoma gets a 1st-hand look at Fort Sill field artillery

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill hosted a pretty cool firearm demonstration for members of Leadership Oklahoma. They were out on post today learning more about field artillery.

In addition to the demonstration, Leadership OK also got to talk with crew members, learn how firing data is calculated -- which determines if a mission was successful or not.



“It's just good to let the average citizen see what it is we do here at Fort Sill, what kind of training we provide these young lieutenants, and what our capabilities are,” explained CPT. Kelly Turner with Alpha Battery, 22FA.



Leadership Oklahoma makes the trip to Fort Sill once every year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.