Leadership Oklahoma gets a 1st-hand look at Fort Sill field arti - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Leadership Oklahoma gets a 1st-hand look at Fort Sill field artillery

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill hosted a pretty cool firearm demonstration for members of Leadership Oklahoma. They were out on post today learning more about field artillery.

In addition to the demonstration, Leadership OK also got to talk with crew members, learn how firing data is calculated -- which determines if a mission was successful or not.

“It's just good to let the average citizen see what it is we do here at Fort Sill, what kind of training we provide these young lieutenants, and what our capabilities are,” explained CPT. Kelly Turner with Alpha Battery, 22FA.

Leadership Oklahoma makes the trip to Fort Sill once every year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:14:38 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    •   
Powered by Frankly