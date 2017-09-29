Altus Power celebrates 30th Annual Public Power Week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus Power celebrates 30th Annual Public Power Week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus and Altus Power will host the 30th Annual Public Power Week from October 1st to the 7th.

Mike Villareal, Altus Power Electric Superintendent said, “Public Power Week celebrates the reliable, efficient, and cost-effective electricity that Altus Power provides to our community… Public power puts the people of Altus first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of our municipal-owned power to our citizens. Altus Power is reliable and safe and we take pride in serving our friends and neighbors.”

Community members are invited to participate in our Public Power Week event on October 4 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at City Hall, 509 S. Main Street, for:

• FREE refreshments

• Information about rebates, energy audits, and more

• FREE LED lightbulbs

• Balloon characters

• “Wise” the owl- Altus Power mascot

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

