Local students go back in time at Fort Sill

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill hosted their ninth annual Frontier Army Days celebration Friday.

Over one thousand local students got a glimpse of what life was like at Fort Sill in the late 1880s.

While on post they rotated through stations and heard from volunteer historians and actors.
 

"We got to learn about history and the people who fought for us and our country,” said Colston Bear, student.

Colston Bear was just one student who had fun while learning something new at the Frontier Army Days event.

Students could visit stations on post to learn about education in that era, how laundry was done and the latest in medicine--for that time.
 

"I learned what medicine they would use to help the people who get injured and what guns they would use in the wars they were fighting in,” said Colston.

Frank Siltman, the organizer of Frontier Army Days said the goal is to spark students interest in history.

"I think the hands-on aspect is what is great,” said Siltman. “Because you can take people to museums and they can see a static exhibit and read a textbook. But, when they can see it, feel it and touch it, it really helps to reinforce that aspect of history."

Another student, Lily Wyatt said learning to wash clothes by hand was her favorite part, however, in the midst of enjoying herself she remembers the true focus of the event.

"Because we are celebrating are army soldiers,” said Lily.
 

The event will continue Saturday starting at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

