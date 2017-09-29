UPDATE: Pedestrian victim of Lawton accident identified - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian victim of Lawton accident identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -  Lawton police have identified the pedestrian that was struck in an accident on September 27th. The pedestrian has been identified as Michael Walsh Jr.

Police said the vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on 38th Street and Ole Kim Lane near Cameron University. The driver then went to flag down police officers.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Lawton, where he officials say he was taken into emergency surgery for internal injuries. He has since been taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

