7News Editorial: Race Issues

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Why, in this country founded on freedom and strengthened by the collective differences of its citizens, does race continue coming up as an issue? Is it really 2017?

Why, in a period where we are naively facing a threat like we haven’t seen before where North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear weapons in other countries and the US, are we focusing our energies on fighting each other rather than the enemy?

It is unfortunate, but it may actually take a major world event, like what happened on 9/11, to wake us up and bring this country back together.

We cannot just overlook or downplay the internal race issue we are facing today in this country. I believe MOST Americans are good people who don’t hate people for their differences. There has always been a small segment of ignorant, hateful people who need exposure and education on the value of people who are different than themselves.

So, what can we do about it? I believe taking the extra time to show others you care, using compassion in understanding challenges others are facing, and showing respect to everyone you come into contact with is a big step towards helping those who don’t see everyone the same understand that it’s truly our collective differences that have made the UNITED States great.

At the end of the day, we are lucky enough to live in the greatest country in the world- one where many have fought and lost their lives for our freedom and endless opportunities we all take for granted. We again need to be a UNITED front against those who want to take those freedoms. We just sometimes need to remember who the real enemy is…

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.