7News Editorial: Race Issues - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

7News Editorial: Race Issues

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Why, in this country founded on freedom and strengthened by the collective differences of its citizens, does race continue coming up as an issue? Is it really 2017?

Why, in a period where we are naively facing a threat like we haven’t seen before where North Korea has the ability to launch nuclear weapons in other countries and the US, are we focusing our energies on fighting each other rather than the enemy?

It is unfortunate, but it may actually take a major world event, like what happened on 9/11, to wake us up and bring this country back together.

We cannot just overlook or downplay the internal race issue we are facing today in this country. I believe MOST Americans are good people who don’t hate people for their differences. There has always been a small segment of ignorant, hateful people who need exposure and education on the value of people who are different than themselves.

So, what can we do about it? I believe taking the extra time to show others you care, using compassion in understanding challenges others are facing, and showing respect to everyone you come into contact with is a big step towards helping those who don’t see everyone the same understand that it’s truly our collective differences that have made the UNITED States great.

At the end of the day, we are lucky enough to live in the greatest country in the world- one where many have fought and lost their lives for our freedom and endless opportunities we all take for granted. We again need to be a UNITED front against those who want to take those freedoms. We just sometimes need to remember who the real enemy is…

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:15:03 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:14:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:14:38 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly