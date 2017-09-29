The Marlow Review celebrates 125 years - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Marlow Review celebrates 125 years

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
Contest winner Gracie Webb (Source KSWO) Contest winner Gracie Webb (Source KSWO)

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - A small-town newspaper celebrated 125 years in the business on Friday. The Marlow Review got the community involved in their celebration.

The Marlow Review has a special place in the hearts of the current residents and former residents with copies of the paper being sent all over the U.S.

The paper’s editor Todd Brooks said the paper has a lot to be proud of.

“In that time of 125 years, the Marlow Review has published every week. Never missed a single week,” Brooks said.

125 years is longer than Oklahoma has been a state. The Review’s staff has pride in that accomplishment. They wanted to share the front page they put together with the community. They opened up a front page contest for the Marlow 5th graders.

Gracie Webb was the 1st place winner.

Her reason why DiCintio’s Pizza made it to her front page?

"It was around lunch time, and I was hungry so I couldn't figure out what to do, and I just wrote out DiCintio's!" Webb said.

Those 125 years have been made official by Marlow Mayor Brad Boles, Oklahoma State Senator Paul Scott, and Governor Mary Fallin.

"In Oklahoma, that's a long time. Not a lot of people can say they've been around 125 years,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:15:03 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:14:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:14:38 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly