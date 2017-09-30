Over 200 riders take part in first ever Spirit of Survival bike - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Over 200 riders take part in first ever Spirit of Survival bike ride

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Bike riders rode around Southwest Oklahoma Saturday morning as a part of Spirit of Survival weekend. This is something they've been working on since November of 2016, and this is the first year they've hosted a bike ride. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma is managing the race this year.

There was a 13 mile family ride, 26 and a 52 mile ride. The longest route started at Elmer Thomas Park and went 64 miles all the way to Cyril and back.

Lane Hooten with the cancer center says the event is all about reaching more people and giving others who can't walk or run another way to participate in Spirit of Survival.

He hopes everyone remembers the reason why this event is so important.

"We want awareness that there are a lot of people out there fighting really tough battles everyday, but also awareness that you need to take better care of yourself and that helps you fight against cancer by itself."

Katie Legako rode in the 13 mile race Saturday. She grew up in Lawton and participates in as many events as she can to give back for a good cause.

"Just wanted to come support Comanche County. the Cancer Center, Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It's just a good cause and they put on a great event every year"

Registration for the Spirit of Survival run is still open. Registration will beginning at 5 on Sunday morning, and the race will start at 7:20 a.m. For more information go to Spirit of Survival.com

