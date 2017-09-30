School officials host Skeet Shoot fundraiser - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

School officials host Skeet Shoot fundraiser

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Athletic Foundation Gridiron held a fundraiser Saturday in honor of a Lawton High School coach who passed away recently.
The Skeet Shoot fundraiser today was in remembrance of Pat Hunt and to raise money for the LPS Athletic Programs.


The event was held near Lo's ranch.


Shooters took their best shots rotating through ten stations.


Chairman of the Lawton Athletic Foundation Darrel Jones said the day was geared toward having fun a remembering their late group member.

"Because of his participation in the board and being a good friend we are really enjoyed being able to honor him with this recognition," said Jones.


Proceeds from the event will be used for uniforms, equipment and all needs for the sports departments from all three Lawton High Schools.


Jones said they plan to hold another fundraiser again this time next year.

