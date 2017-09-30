Runners gear up for Spirit of Survival race - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Runners gear up for Spirit of Survival race

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON,OK (KSWO)-Runners taking part in the Spirit of Survival race Sunday geared up for the competition on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.


Spirit of Survival Staff held an Expo and race registration for participants.


Athletes will compete in various competitions such as the 5k race, quarter and half marathon, kids marathon and spirit walk.


Staff member Sandy Foster said they expect over three thousand runners to show up.


She wishes all competitors good luck and to remember the reason behind the race.

"The money that's raised through these races, the next two days, we are using to fund cancer research and support the cancer program here in Southwest Oklahoma," said Foster.


Registration tomorrow starts at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 7:00 a.m.


The first race starts at 7:20 a.m.

