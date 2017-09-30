UPDATE: Altus hit & run suspect arrested

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) – There is an update on a hit and run that happened in Altus on September 21. Altus police say a suspect has been arrested for leaving the accident. James Monday was questioned and arrested on Saturday after an Altus Crimestoppers tip came in Saturday morning.

The tip led them to a house in Blair where they found the pickup that matched the description of the suspected pickup. The hit and run happened September 21 around 8:30 that night. Police found a man unconscious on the 600 block of South Navajoe. Jerry Ashford was taken to the hospital then flown to Oklahoma City for his injuries.

