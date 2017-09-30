Manhunt for Cotton Co. burglary suspect suspended

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - The search for a suspect in a burglary out in Cotton County has been suspended as of Saturday afternoon. Cotton County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary around 5 Saturday morning that was 3 miles south of Temple on Highway 65. Two suspects found at the scene were taken into custody, one unknown suspect ran away, but another was Jason Warren.

Officials say Warren ran away with 'hand restraints' on. He was last seen wearing jeans and a yellow or white shirt. The sheriff's office said Warren was covered in mud because he was trying to free a vehicle that was stuck.

Authorities are still monitoring the surrounding area, and the Cotton County Sheriff's office says they are expecting to file a warrant for Warren.

