Lawton man remembered on anniversary of death

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The anniversary of a man's death is being remembered this weekend.  Kenneth Young was shot and killed outside the Dew Drop Inn on Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard five years ago. His case is still unsolved.

His family and friends hold celebrations every year to keep the memory of Young alive and to keep his case in the spotlight.

Kenneth's sister Shaquita Young said it's hard losing a brother, but that's why the day they remember him is a fun filled day with friends and family.

"That's the thing of why we do what we do today. Because he was a playful person,” Young said. “Even though we were 25, 35 we still played like kids. And that's what I miss. I miss my playground friend."

They all had - shirts with Young's face that called for justice in his death.

The family urges anyone who might have new information on this case to call the Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

