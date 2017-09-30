Pasta Dinner on eve of Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - After weeks of training, runners preparing for the Spirit of Survival race on Sunday ate their most important meal! The Spirit of Survival Pasta Dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn allowed the runners to get the carbs and nutrients they need before heading to the starting line Sunday morning.

There were also speakers to encourage the runners.

Author Mark Bravo spoke about keeping momentum in your life for running or even the battle of cancer. He said this day-before event helps with that.

"Not just the food, but you kind of get your game face on in an event like this,” Bravo said. “You see other walkers and runners. You're all kindred spirits this weekend. And you're able to get together and start your momentum to the event.”

Registration for the race will be open Sunday morning from 5 a-m to 7. The race will start at 7:20 tomorrow morning. For more information on registration, go to Spirit of Survival.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.