Fort Sill vintage baseball continues tradition

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - It's a blast from the past on Fort Sill on Saturday. Old-timey baseball is a tradition on post, and the Fort Sill Indians fought to end their two-year losing streak.

It's part of the Frontier Army Days. America's pastime was played like it's 1870! Complete with the uniforms, and even rules, which Fort Sill Softball team coach says is doable, but harder than it looks.

"It's a little different without a glove so the ball doesn't hurt as much, but if you get a line drive right to the hand it will sting your hands a little bit,” Fort Sill Softball Coach Brandon Sonnenburg said. “So it is a little different playing without an actual glove."

Back in the day you couldn't slide to base and there was not a lot of protective gear involved.
The final score of Saturday’s game, Fort Sill Solider 13 and Fort Sill Indians 4.

