MacArthur Middle School Volleyball team goes undefeated

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The MacArthur Middle School Volleyball team is celebrating an undefeated season, going 19-0.

It's also a first for the new head coach, David Holland.

Sportsmanship, communication and hard work are the MacArthur Highlanders core values that got them two tournament championship titles and a perfect undefeated season.

"It was a great experience to be that team that beats everybody," said Macy Murray. "It was just awesome and I am really happy about it."

"It was crazy," said Solei Niusulu. "I didn't expect it at all, but when we finally did it, it was awesome."

Niusulu says whether they had to run or practice at school and on their own, they paid the price and deserve to be champions.

"So much," said Niusulu. "We ran. We conditioned. We worked really hard and it paid off."

Most of the girls play club volleyball outside of school together, so they have good team chemistry. Murray says that's the secret to their success.

"We get along really well," said Murray. "We communicate very well. We even have a group on Snapchat. We always talk on there, so I just love my team a lot."

Head coach, David Holland credits 100% of this years success to the girls.

"Truly blessed," said Holland. "It wasn't me. I just happened to fall in at the right place and the right time. The girls are fantastic. The assistant coach, she really has prepped the girls for the previous couple years, so my role is very easy. I just came and drove the bus basically."

