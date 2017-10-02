Tulsa teen arrested in fatal shooting, sexual assault - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tulsa teen arrested in fatal shooting, sexual assault

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of kidnapping and robbing an elderly couple in Oklahoma, then fatally shooting a 44-year-old man at his home.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the teenager forced the elderly couple to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash Sunday, then forced the couple back to their home where he sexually assaulted the woman.

Walker says the teen ran to a nearby home, where a woman and her two daughters were in the garage and preparing to leave. Police say the teen forced the woman and children back into the home, where he encountered and fatally shot the woman's 44-year-old husband.

Walker says 16-year-old was arrested late Sunday on complaints of murder, armed robbery and sexual assault.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

