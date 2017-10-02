Father of student that died after fall from OK stadium says he struggled with depression

BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from community members this morning who are remembering a 16-year-old who died after falling from the top of a stadium following a high school football game over the weekend.

Police have not said exactly what led up to his death, though the teen's dad said on Facebook that he jumped and had long been battling depression.

Churches in the area invited people in to pray for the teen and his family.

"In times like this people ask why? They are searching for a meaning in the face of tragedy,” said Father Gary Kastl of St. Anne Catholic Church.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old student has died after falling from the top of a stadium at the end of a high school football game in Oklahoma.

Officer James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department said viaemail Saturday that the fall happened about 10 p.m. Friday at the Broken Arrow High School stadium as a game with a rival team was ending. Koch says the student was taken by ambulance to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

Broken Arrow Public Schools identified the student as Jaymeson West, a junior who played saxophone in the school band.

Koch says the fall is being treated as an accident and foul play isn't suspected. Authorities say counselors and support staff will be available in the school throughout the coming week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.