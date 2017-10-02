Nolen sentenced in beheading trial

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Sentencing has wrapped up in the trial of a man convicted for beheading his coworker in Moore back in 2014.

Alton Nolen was found guilty Friday on all six charges related to the case. The jury deliberated for two hours.

A jury has sentenced Nolen to life, plus 130 years.

