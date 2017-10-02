UPDATE: Both suspects in Stephens County robbery now in custody

UPDATE 4:58 pm

The second suspect has been captured by the Stephens County Sheriff's Department.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were involved in a manhunt Monday morning after attempting to serve a search warrant.

Officers went to the home of a man allegedly involved the burglary of a residence in Bray on Friday. The suspect and another man were captured on home surveillance video breaking into the home, armed with handguns. That video was posted to Facebook by the sister of the homeowner over the weekend and collected over 2,500 shares.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney said when the officers went to the home, the suspect jumped out of a window and ran. His officers along with OHP established a perimeter near Highway 81 and Ballpark Road. After a search, which included an OHP helicopter, officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

The Marlow Review posted this video to their Facebook page of the scene earlier Monday morning

