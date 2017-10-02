University of Oklahoma begins search for next president

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has begun the search for the university's next president.

The board met Sunday in Oklahoma City, where they accepted President David Boren's resignation. Boren announced last month that he'll step down once his successor is named. He's been the university's president for 23 years.

Regents also approved the creation of a search committee that will consider candidates for the position. The committee will include seven appointees-at-large, five faculty members, two staff members and three students. Regents plan to name committee members Oct. 16.

Regents will also advertise the president position in higher education trade publications, traditional media and online platforms. The deadline for applications is Dec. 6.

Chairman Clay Bennett says he expects the next president to be chosen in the spring.

