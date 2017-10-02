Oklahoma sees increase in pygmy rattlesnake bites

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A child’s recent encounter with a small snake has highlighted a growing issue for Oklahoma, which is seeing an increase in snake bites.

The Tulsa World reports that 6-year-old Adyson Griffin was bitten by a pygmy rattlesnake last month while playing outside. She was airlifted to a hospital and treated with 38 vials of antivenin.

Griffin is now recovering, but her mother, Tammy Collins says Griffin’s blood platelet count remains dangerously low.

Dr. Phil Barton is the medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He says the Tulsa Zoo helped provide Griffin treatment.

Barton says the attack on the child’s coagulation system, which can lead to internal bleeding, is a relatively new development that has threatened four children in Oklahoma.