UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in Lawton passes away

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police have confirmed that the pedestrian that was struck in an accident on September 27th has passed away. The pedestrian has been identified as Michael Walsh Jr.

Police said the vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:30 p.m. on 38th Street and Ole Kim Lane near Cameron University. The driver then went to flag down police officers.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Lawton, where he officials say he was taken into emergency surgery for internal injuries. He was then taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition. He has since passed away.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.