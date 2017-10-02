OK Supreme Court justice from Altus is retiring - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK Supreme Court justice from Altus is retiring

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There will soon be a vacancy on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.  This afternoon, it was announced Justice Joseph Watt will be retiring. That will be effective at the end of this year.

Watt -- who lives in Altus-- is a justice for the 9th Supreme Court Judicial District. He moved to Altus in 1973 after getting his law degree.  He's worked in private practice, served as Altus city prosecutor, and was district judge for Jackson County. He's been on the Oklahoma high court since 1992. And, he served two terms as chief justice from 2003 to 2007.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

