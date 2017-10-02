Trial postponed for Lawton man charged with lewd molestation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The trial of a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old has been postponed.

Don Mercer is charged with two counts of lewd molestation. In 2016, Lawton police say two underage girls told them that on separate occasions, Mercer had touched them inappropriately.

Mercer's trial was set to begin this morning but, because of a legal issue, it will take place in January.

