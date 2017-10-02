Bray home invasion suspects arrested - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bray home invasion suspects arrested

(Source the homeowner) (Source the homeowner)

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Two people accused of breaking into a home in Bray are behind bars Monday night. They were arrested following two separate manhunts just north of Marlow Monday afternoon.

Sheriff McKinney told me his department went to serve a warrant Monday morning for Andrew Dewayne Williams. He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say he ran off into a field. He was arrested 2 hours later. Monday afternoon, a 2nd suspect, Daniel Earl Sanford was arrested in northeastern Stephens County. Now, the homeowner, who does not want to be identified hopes he can put all of this behind him.

"I started looking and I saw that this door was open," said the homeowner.

A nice Friday afternoon quickly turned for the worse when this homeowner saw on his security cameras he was the victim of a burglary.

"I didn't like it," said the homeowner. "It was very disturbing because they came in armed with their guns cocked.

He says the items taken were worthless.

"They took a flashlight," said homeowner. "I hadn't put batteries in it over a year. That's just one example. The weed eater, it was well used. It still worked, but I probably wouldn't get another year out of it. They took a dollie. It needed the tires aired up. They took a cigarette lighter."

This residence may look like any other home to you, but to him it's something special. After more than 80 years of being passed down from generation to generation in his family, it's finally in his hands. He's in the middle of renovating it again and says the burglars did some damage.

"My family will come out here on holidays, we spent holidays, they come out here on weekends, shoot guns, hunt eggs, go fishing, camping, all kinds of stuff," said the homeowner. It's not  just me, a lot of people evolved it."

Although the surveillance video upset him, he says he's not scared if it happens again.

"I will still sleep with a gun," said the homeowner. "I slept with a gun before they broke in. I'm not going to quit sleeping with a gun after they break in."

He says he feels sorry for the people that need to steal from others.

"I think it's just shameful the way those people act," said the homeowner.

The homeowner told me this is actually not the first time something like this has happened to him. Just two years ago, someone broke into his home and and stole several things.That's actually what prompted him to buy the security cameras.

