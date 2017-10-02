IKE student's hosting dress drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Eisenhower High School’s student council and student leadership are collecting donated homecoming and prom dresses.

They plan to sell the dresses to raise money for their philanthropy project called "Beak Week."

The week takes place in April, but to kick off their fundraising efforts, they're hosting this dress drive in October.

Their efforts are twofold; While the dress drive will help girls purchase an affordable dress, the money raised from the sale will go to a family facing health issues.

Student body president Kyndall Erricson said she thought this dress drive could also be a way for students to save some money on a dress by recycling.

"It's something we thought of to help make each girl at IKE feel special this homecoming," Erricson said.

They've already received more than 20 dresses from students and former students so far. They’ll sell the dresses for $25 to $50 depending on its condition.

Student body vice president L'lya Figuera said it makes them happy to see the dresses being donated.

"They don't have to do it but they did and I think our school is really big on character so it just feels like people really care about helping one another at Eisenhower so we're helping someone who really needs a dress but can't afford it," Figuera said.

But it's not just about the sparkles, pretty dresses and helping girls get a dress for homecoming...the money from the dresses is going to a project called BEAK which stands for building empathy and kindness.

"We're going to raise money for someone with an illness so we can help them pay medical bills or anything they need during that difficult time," Erricson said.

"It's just something big and special to help someone who's in need and benefit them self," Figuera said.

Their goal is to raise 45-thousand dollars which will go to a local family who has a loved one with an illness.

"Medical bills are crazy and I'm sure any bit would help but I think 45-thousand would really help out the family," Erricson said.

The students plan to hold other events to raise money for BEAK week including dodgeball and basketball tournaments along with pet-a-dog-day and parent’s night out.

Anyone wanting to donate a dress can drop it off at the Student Activities office at Eisenhower High School.

They're taking donations until October 12th and will sell the dresses on October 16th and 17th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.