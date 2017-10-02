EMS asks for parents' support in bond proposal

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It was a show and tell night at Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton. Students, teachers and parents told other parents why they need a new building, and then pointed out the problems during a tour. Last month, the Lawton School Board agreed to take a $99.5 million bond question to Lawton voters in November.

At Monday night’s rally, the school district asked for the parents' support.

$46 million will be used to tear down the aging school, and build a new one.

Eisenhower Middle School 7th grade teacher Edmund Hoffman said you don't have to look far to see the building is falling apart.

"We have ceilings that are caving in. We have floors that are warping in five or six different directions,” Hoffman. “My classroom itself we have a couple of trenches that run along the front and side of the classroom. It's one of those things where we need it. It's past time to get a new building.”

After the testimonies and a presentation from Superintendent Tom Deighan, EMS students guided parents around to different trouble spots in the school. Parents were also able to register to vote.

Election day for the bond proposal is November 14th.

