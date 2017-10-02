Man arrested for brick attack in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Monday evening after police say a man hit her in the head with a brick.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 6th and Northwest Bell Avenue. LPD says the pair got into some sort of fight and the man threw a brick and hit the woman in the head. Police say it was not a domestic situation, but it's unclear if they knew each other.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man went to the police department on his own. He was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon. His name has not been released.

