WARNING: Counterfeit bills found across Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department is warning merchants to watch out for counterfeit $20 and $100 bills.

Altus Police officers are investigating counterfeit bills that were used as tender at several locations last weekend.

The counterfeit dollars are identifiable by the texture, black ink lines near the top right, and Chinese symbols on the bills.

If you fall victim to one of these counterfeit bills, call the Altus Police Department.

