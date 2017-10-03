Man pleads guilty to threatening to blow up Grady Co Courthouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsely reporting to authorities that his ex-wife wanted to blow up a county courthouse.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Robert Shane Apgar also pleaded guilty Monday to a separate charge of sending child pornography. A federal grand jury indictment alleged Apgar anonymously reported a bomb threat to the Grady County courthouse and implicated his ex-wife.

Apgar admitted in court papers that he made the threat “to try to get my ex-wife in trouble.”

Prosecutors say investigators found the child pornography after executing a search warrant at the home where Apgar was living. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.