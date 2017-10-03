Projects cut from OK Dept of Transportation plan due to budget d - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Projects cut from OK Dept of Transportation plan due to budget deficit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has laid out their new eight-year plan, but now it has fewer projects than before.

Last night, they outlined the impact left behind by $840-million in budget cuts over the past seven years. This year, ODOT's budget was cut by $153-million.

In response, the executive director of the Oklahoma Association of General Contractors says he's getting increasingly frustrated with lawmakers.

"Oklahoma's infrastructure is the most commonly used core function of government. It's the only agency with a long-term transparent plan, yet it's the place they go always to balance the budget,” said Association Of General Contractors Executive Director Bobby Stem.

"Eventually you get to the point that you can't do everything you told people you can do," ODOT Executive Director Mike Patterson said.

The Department of Transportation says 40 state projects have been removed from the eight-year plan, which is the first-time projects have ever been canceled from the plan.  About 42 percent of the projects in their plan have been pushed back at least a year.

