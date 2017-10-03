Blair man found guilty of shooting son-in-law to death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Blair man found guilty of shooting son-in-law to death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Terry Drury has been found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter following his second trial. Drury is now convicted of shooting his son-in-law to death in Jackson County back in 2016.

READ MORE:   Jackson Co man faces re-trial for shooting death of son-in-law

Investigators say Drury shot and killed Jeffrey Garrison -- and then turned himself into the Sheriff's office.  Before the shooting, surveillance video showed him buying shotgun shells. Last year, a jury declared a mistrial in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trial of Blair man accused of killing ex-son-in-law ends in mistrial

The re-trial last 3 weeks. Jurors deliberated 8 hours on Friday before finally reaching a verdict late in the evening. The jury has recommended a sentence of fifteen years. However, no sentencing date has been set at this time.

