Blair man found guilty of shooting son-in-law to death

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Terry Drury has been found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter following his second trial. Drury is now convicted of shooting his son-in-law to death in Jackson County back in 2016.

Investigators say Drury shot and killed Jeffrey Garrison -- and then turned himself into the Sheriff's office. Before the shooting, surveillance video showed him buying shotgun shells. Last year, a jury declared a mistrial in the case.

The re-trial last 3 weeks. Jurors deliberated 8 hours on Friday before finally reaching a verdict late in the evening. The jury has recommended a sentence of fifteen years. However, no sentencing date has been set at this time.

