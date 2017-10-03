Blair man found guilty of shooting son-in-law to death

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Terry Drury has been found guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter following his second trial. Drury is now convicted of shooting his son-in-law to death in Jackson County back in 2016.
Investigators say Drury shot and killed Jeffrey Garrison -- and then turned himself into the Sheriff's office. Before the shooting, surveillance video showed him buying shotgun shells. Last year, a jury declared a mistrial in the case.
The re-trial last 3 weeks. Jurors deliberated 8 hours on Friday before finally reaching a verdict late in the evening. The jury has recommended a sentence of fifteen years. However, no sentencing date has been set at this time.
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
