University of Oklahoma student charged with threatening bar

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A University of Oklahoma student has been charged with threatening to kill people inside a bar and restaurant adjacent to campus in the Campus Corner area.

Online court records show 19-year-old Dawson Don Rogers of Norman was charged Friday with planning, attempting or threatening bodily harm and with using a telecommunications device to harass.

No attorney is listed for Rogers and he did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email to an account listed in his name.

An affidavit alleges Rogers sent text messages on Sept. 24 threatening to kill everyone and himself at Seven47 restaurant and bar.

OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told KFOR that the university is aware of the charges and has taken steps to maintain campus safety.

