Cameron University named in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2018 rankings

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to “U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges 2018,” Cameron University is ranked 15th in the category of Least Debt, Class of 2016, among the 95 universities ranked in the West region of those designated as Regional Universities, and is 25th among all 441 Regional Universities surveyed.

“Our commitment to student success extends well beyond the classroom,” says President John McArthur. “In addition to providing Cameron graduates with a quality degree, we want them to start their professional lives with as much financial stability as possible. Keeping student debt low plays a crucial role in doing so.”

Only 45 percent of Cameron degree-completing students graduated with debt two years ago. According to U.S. News Best Colleges 2018, that number was reduced to 37 percent for the Class of 2016, which puts Cameron in the top 1.5 percent nationally for the smallest percentage of students graduating with debt. That’s the second-lowest percentage in the West region and sixth lowest among all Regional Universities in the nation.

Cameron’s online Master of Business Administration program also received recognition for the first time, with a ranking of 145 out of 255 programs.

“It’s gratifying for Cameron’s online MBA program to be recognized,” says McArthur. “Offering MBA students the option of completing the degree entirely online enables offers flexibility to those who hold full-time jobs or who are primary caregivers.”

Information provided by Cameron University. 

