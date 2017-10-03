UPDATE: Woman who stole LPD cruiser identified - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Woman who stole LPD cruiser identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Just after noon on October 3rd, Lawton Police officers responded to a shoplifter at the Aldi supermarket on Sheridan Road. The suspect, Shelly Goodlow, was placed under arrested and secured in a police cruiser.

While the officer was speaking to witnesses, Goodlow maneuvered her handcuffs to the front and moved to the driver’s seat of the vehicle. She then fled the scene in the cruiser.

The vehicle was found abandoned at NW Cache Road and Liberty. Goodlow was found a short time later.

Goodlow has been charged with reckless driving, escaping arrest, stolen motor vehicle, driver’s license required and numerous unrelated warrants.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

