A Child Who Hopes: Meet Autumn

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A teenager is looking to plant her roots with a family who loves the outdoors as much as she does.
7News reporter Haley Wilson met up with Autumn at Happy Stems in Chickasha where she got in touch with Mother Nature for this segment of "A Child Who Hopes."
"I help with the garden." 13-year-old Autumn was in her element planting a succulent. "I like hands-on stuff. I like getting dirty. I like going mudding so you can actually tell that I'm a country girl."
She even takes care of the garden at the group home where she lives.
Autumn has been in DHS custody since she was four years old. She says she's learned a lot from DHS and her foster parents over the years.
"I'm actually a better person because of the system. I've actually learned a whole lot like you don't have to act out to get love. You don't always have to act out to get your word through you just need to make it official that you need some love in your life and can you help me."
Autumn says it took her a while to realize that it wasn't her fault for ending up in DHS custody but now she's looking for a family who will love her unconditionally.
"I want for them to be able to care for me in the right way. I don't want them to shut me out when I do something bad or just push me out of their lives."
As for adoption...
"I would love it. That's what I've been asking for six years maybe. It's been a long time. I've been waiting and waiting and I hope I get one."
If you'd like to adopt Autumn, call DHS at 580-471-7942.
Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.