A Child Who Hopes: Meet Autumn - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A Child Who Hopes: Meet Autumn

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A teenager is looking to plant her roots with a family who loves the outdoors as much as she does.

7News reporter Haley Wilson met up with Autumn at Happy Stems in Chickasha where she got in touch with Mother Nature for this segment of "A Child Who Hopes."

"I help with the garden." 13-year-old Autumn was in her element planting a succulent. "I like hands-on stuff. I like getting dirty. I like going mudding so you can actually tell that I'm a country girl."

She even takes care of the garden at the group home where she lives.

Autumn has been in DHS custody since she was four years old. She says she's learned a lot from DHS and her foster parents over the years.

"I'm actually a better person because of the system. I've actually learned a whole lot like you don't have to act out to get love. You don't always have to act out to get your word through you just need to make it official that you need some love in your life and can you help me."

Autumn says it took her a while to realize that it wasn't her fault for ending up in DHS custody but now she's looking for a family who will love her unconditionally.

"I want for them to be able to care for me in the right way. I don't want them to shut me out when I do something bad or just push me out of their lives."

As for adoption...

"I would love it. That's what I've been asking for six years maybe. It's been a long time. I've been waiting and waiting and I hope I get one."

If you'd like to adopt Autumn, call DHS at 580-471-7942.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly