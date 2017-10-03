7News Anchor discusses the challenges facing the TV industry at AMBUCS meeting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One of our very own went to a Mountain Metro AMBUCS meeting today to shed some light on the challenges the TV industry faces.

Caitlin Williams spoke to the group about how she started in broadcast and also touched on the role social media plays in local news. She informed the group of how we work around the clock to keep up with the news that's available in the palm of your hands.

AMBUCS is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic tricycles to people with disabilities.

