Bidding ends soon for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Instruments Transformed auction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra wants to remind you to place your bid on a few unique pieces of art. Instruments Transformed II features a variety of musical instruments transformed into beautiful works of art.

These items are online at lawtonphil.com waiting for you to place your bid! All money raised at the online auction will go right back to the Orchestra.

Several local artists have their pieces in the auction as well as artists from New York, Florida, and Missouri.

"This is something you won't find anywhere else. Some will be very good investments because of who did them. And they're wonderful artwork, hang them on your wall, give them as gifts. They're very, very unusual,” explained Executive Director Patty Neuwirth.

You have until this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to place your bid. If you'd like to see these pieces, you can visit the Leslie Powell Gallery any day this week from noon to 4:00 p.m.

There will also be a festival finale Friday evening at 6 o'clock at the gallery. You can enjoy refreshments until 7:30 when the final winners will be announced.

