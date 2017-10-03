Cameron University disability fair focuses on raising awareness and resource availability

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- 'Disability says nothing about ability'-- that's the takeaway from a disabilities awareness event held at Cameron University this afternoon.

The 10th annual event was held inside McMahon Centennial Complex. It featured interactive stations, where people could learn more about visual impairments, as well as, learning and reading disabilities.

Cameron says they put on this event to help teach students and the community about disabilities and to let them know what resources are out there for them.

“We have this event not to ever feel sorry for somebody but to increase our understanding so we're able to communicate and work better together,” explained Student Development Director Jennifer Pruchnicki.

The director tells us they hope this will help students as they transition into the workforce, where they may work with someone who has a disability.

