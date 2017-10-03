Prosecutor: 18-year-old charged in stabbings won’t cooperate - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Prosecutor: 18-year-old charged in stabbings won’t cooperate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Michael Bever Michael Bever

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor said Tuesday that he’s asking a judge to order an 18-year-old man charged in the fatal stabbings of his parents, two brothers, and a sister to fully participate in a mental health evaluation with a doctor chosen by prosecutors.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said following a closed-door hearing in the case of Michael Bever that Bever’s attorneys have submitted a psychological report from their doctor, and the state should be able to conduct its own inquiry, but Bever refused to participate.

The defense report is filed under seal, but former Chief Public Defender Rob Nigh has said the report supports Bever’s insanity defense.

Nigh resigned his post during the summer for health reasons and has since died.

New Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster took over the case Monday.

Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World that the hearing also served to give Brewster a better chance to familiarize himself with the case.

“Mr. Bever deserves to have somebody who’s fully informed of the facts and circumstances,” Kunzweiler said.

Brewster did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Bever was charged with his brother, 20-year-old Robert Bever, with five counts of first-degree murder of their parents and their 12- and 7-year-old brothers and 5-year-old sister inside their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow in July 2015. They were also charged with attempting to kill a 13-year-old sister who survived the attacks, while a 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty to all counts in September 2016 and was sentenced to five consecutive life-without-parole terms and one life sentence.

The next hearing for Michael Bever is scheduled for Nov. 20 and his trial is set for April 16.

