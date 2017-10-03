KSWO talent will model at the 14th annual Ladies Night Out fashion show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 14th annual Ladies Night Out is an evening of food, fun and fashion all to celebrate women! The event will be going on this Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It'll include refreshments, live entertainment, shopping, and a fashion show.

Anchors Paula Van Drisse, Caitlin Williams, Makenzie Burk and Reporter Re'Chelle Turner along with some of the members of Cameron University's Alpha Phi Sorority will model fashions from Dillard's Fall line.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a portion of the proceeds will go to breast cancer research.

“We thought that because it's a woman's event that we definitely wanted to do something that would benefit the women and breast cancer awareness is such a close subject to me. My best friend was just diagnosed for the second time with breast cancer and it's so important to so many women are stricken with this,” explained K-Law Radio Brand Manager Jeri Anderson.

Tickets are $6 in advance at the Townsquare Media offices on Southwest D Avenue and they're $8 at the door this Thursday.

