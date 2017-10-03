49 ODOT projects cut or postponed in SWOK - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

49 ODOT projects cut or postponed in SWOK

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Budget cuts continue to take a tremendous toll across Oklahoma, with the Department of Transportation being the most recent victim of the cuts.

More than $200 million worth of road projects across the state have been canceled or postponed to make up for the budget shortfall, including several in southwest Oklahoma.

One of those projects is at East Cache Creek right off of Highway 7 in Lawton, where construction to replace the westbound bridge has now been postponed until 2025. That is just one of the 49 projects in southwest Oklahoma that, because of the budget problems, are either being canceled or pushed back.

Just under 30-percent of all the projects across Southwest Oklahoma have been impacted by the change. That includes the bridge at East Cache Creek, the interchange at I-44 and Highway 36, which is just north of the Red River and is being completely canceled, and one project which was supposed to get started back in May, the interchange at I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.

"We're going to be upgrading the ramps to add some better free-flowing movements at the ramps. It's scheduled for a November letting,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation Division Engineer Jay Earp.

Earp said the changes to their eight-year plan were not easy to make, and there were a variety of factors that went into deciding which projects got to stay as is and which ones were forced to be pushed back or canceled.

"We look at accident history, then the capacity, then the dollar amount. We try to replace the worst bridges first, the projects with the most accidents first and the projects that maybe have a narrow roadway or a narrow bridge but aren't structurally deficient. We feel like we can put those off until later years even though we don't like to,” Earp said.

Earp said safety is their first priority, but with the budget cuts, there are a few problems they won't be able to solve just yet.

"There are about 100 miles of two-lane highway that we're going to upgrade, people are very uncomfortable, especially at night, meeting another car,” Earp said. “The lanes are narrow and you can't scoot over far enough onto a shoulder. Those kinds of upgrades, we're disappointed we're having to delay those kinds of projects as many as three or four or five years."

While it will allow ODOT to save money in the immediate future, these changes will ultimately cost the state money in the long run.

"A project that you had scheduled in 2020 and has now been pushed out to 2024. We're going to estimate it goes up as much as 9-percent on the project cost. When you're talking about a several million dollar project, the increased costs are staggering,” Earp said.

There are several projects in southwest Oklahoma will not be affected. Plans to make upgrades to Highway 58 near Lake Lawtonka remains on schedule and will go on as planned, starting in 2019.

In Elgin, a project has been added, allowing them to build an acceleration lane heading east off the turnpike.

In Lawton, the pedestrian bridge off Gore Blvd will go on as planned, as that project is a special one brought to ODOT from the City of Lawton and was never part of the eight-year plan. 

You can find more information about ODOT's eight-year plan here and here.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly