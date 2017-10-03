Save Our State hosts first budget meeting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As lawmakers prepare to restart the discussion on the state's budget, a local group of nonprofit organizations is touring the state to collect testimonies from Oklahomans.



The Save Our State coalition held its first meeting of its "Blueprint for a Better Budget" community conversation tour Tuesday night.



The coalition of Oklahoma non-profit groups met with Lawton residents to discuss the effects the state's ongoing budget hole has had on the area.



Coalition member Amber England says their goal is to send a message to state lawmakers about the budget — a message crafted from the very people the special session will affect the most.



"No one knows the impact of budget cuts better than the people on the front lines: our state employees, our teachers, out students who are having to be in classrooms with 30 kids that are sharing 5 textbooks," she said. "Lawmakers need to understand that they have the opportunity to actually get this right during special session and we need to build a better budget for the state of Oklahoma”



The coalition will hold meetings in Stillwater, Okmulgee and Durant over, gathering more stories from Oklahoma residents.



After that, they plan to share those stories and experiences with Lawmakers.

