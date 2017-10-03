Save Our State hosts first budget meeting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Save Our State hosts first budget meeting

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As lawmakers prepare to restart the discussion on the state's budget, a local group of nonprofit organizations is touring the state to collect testimonies from Oklahomans.

The Save Our State coalition held its first meeting of its "Blueprint for a Better Budget" community conversation tour Tuesday night.

The coalition of Oklahoma non-profit groups met with Lawton residents to discuss the effects the state's ongoing budget hole has had on the area.

Coalition member Amber England says their goal is to send a message to state lawmakers about the budget a message crafted from the very people the special session will affect the most.


"No one knows the impact of budget cuts better than the people on the front lines: our state employees, our teachers, out students who are having to be in classrooms with 30 kids that are sharing 5 textbooks," she said. "Lawmakers need to understand that they have the opportunity to actually get this right during special session and we need to build a better budget for the state of Oklahoma


The coalition will hold meetings in Stillwater, Okmulgee and Durant over, gathering more stories from Oklahoma residents.

After that, they plan to share those stories and experiences with Lawmakers.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly