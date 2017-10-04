Jury in beheading case told to avoid Las Vegas news - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jury in beheading case told to avoid Las Vegas news

By Rhiannon Poolay, Producer
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jurors considering the fate of an Oklahoma man convicted of beheading a co-worker and trying to behead another have been warned to avoid news reports of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Oklahoman reports that Cleveland County Judge Lori Walkley told jurors she doesn’t want the Las Vegas shooting “to have anything to do” with the sentencing of 33-year-old Alton Nolen of Moore.

The instruction issued Monday came after a defense attorney expressed concern the jury might see reports that the Islamic State claimed the Las Vegas gunman who fatally shot 59 people and wounded hundreds had ties to the group.

The jury is to consider the sentence, including a possible death sentence, for Nolen, who has said he is Muslim and killed Colleen Hufford because he felt oppressed.

