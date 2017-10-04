Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting

By The Associated Press

Country star Jason Aldean is canceling three upcoming tour dates after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Aldean said in a statement Tuesday that this weekend's shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, would be canceled and he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends," he said. He also issued a rallying cry for Americans to come together.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

