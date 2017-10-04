Arvest to Give $16,500 to Oklahoma Teachers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – For the second year in a row, Arvest Bank will give back to teachers across Oklahoma. Arvest Bank is awarding 33 educators more than $15,000 in prize money.

As a sign of support at a time when many school budgets have been cut, all prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“Arvest understands how important teachers are to our children, our communities, and our future,” Arvest Marketing Manager Angela Spradlin said. “We appreciate how hard teachers work and hope these awards will be accepted as a show of gratitude and gratefulness.”

The Marketing Manager at Arvest says this is a way they can give back after a drop in state funding for education.

"Teachers are a vital part of our community, help educate future leaders, kids, and we just are looking for a small way to show them we appreciate them and all they do,” said Angela Spradlin.

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 16-22. On October 16th, they'll launch their Facebook contest to put $500 into the hands of 33 teachers in the state. All you have to do is visit Arvest Bank's Facebook Page and when you see their post of the contest comment the teacher's name, school, town, and why they deserve the money.

Five awards will be given out across Southwest Oklahoma. One teacher in Lawton, Chickasha, Walters, Duncan, and Elgin will receive the award.

