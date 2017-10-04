Arvest to Give $16,500 to Oklahoma Teachers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Arvest to Give $16,500 to Oklahoma Teachers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – For the second year in a row, Arvest Bank will give back to teachers across Oklahoma. Arvest Bank is awarding 33 educators more than $15,000 in prize money.

As a sign of support at a time when many school budgets have been cut, all prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

“Arvest understands how important teachers are to our children, our communities, and our future,” Arvest Marketing Manager Angela Spradlin said. “We appreciate how hard teachers work and hope these awards will be accepted as a show of gratitude and gratefulness.”

The Marketing Manager at Arvest says this is a way they can give back after a drop in state funding for education.

"Teachers are a vital part of our community, help educate future leaders, kids, and we just are looking for a small way to show them we appreciate them and all they do,” said Angela Spradlin. 

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 16-22. On October 16th, they'll launch their Facebook contest to put $500 into the hands of 33 teachers in the state.  All you have to do is visit Arvest Bank's Facebook Page and when you see their post of the contest comment the teacher's name, school, town, and why they deserve the money.

Five awards will be given out across Southwest Oklahoma. One teacher in Lawton, Chickasha, Walters, Duncan, and Elgin will receive the award.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly