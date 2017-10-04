Drive-thru flu clinic available to the community at no cost

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Stephens County Health Department joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to offer free flu shots today. They offered around 400 shots through a drive-thru flu clinic. This is the second year they have offered free flu shots but the first year they have done a drive-thru.

Registered Nurse Tiffany Dennis says this is important to prevent the flu.

“We’re here for our community were here to make a difference and that is what public health is all about. So, we want to make a difference in everybody’s lives in our community.”

If you couldn’t make it out today, don't worry just head on down to the Stephens County Health Center. They have plenty of flu shots there! You can call them at 580-252-0270 if you have any questions.

The Chickasaw Nation is also offering free flu vaccinations to the public this fall. There will be three flu clinics to receive the vaccine at no cost:

October 7th at the Chickasaw National Capitol grounds, 411 W. Ninth St, in Tishomingo.

October 25th at the Chickasaw Nation Purcell Health Clinic, 1438 Hardcastle Blvd.

November 6th at the Chickasaw Nation Ardmore Health Clinic, 2510 Chickasaw Dr.

Shots are available to anyone age six months and up with a flu consent form.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against the flu.

