FAMILY: Teen accused in Tulsa crime spree suffers from mental illness

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The family of a 16-year-old from Tulsa accused of a crime spree that ended in one man's death over the weekend is now speaking out.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing a man in his home in front of his family. Police also say he is believed to have raped an elderly woman after robbing her and her husband earlier that same day. He is also accused of robbing several others.

The suspect's family says he suffers from schizophrenia and depression and was on medication during the crime spree.

"I know my child and as far as what you said, illness, if he did do it that's what it's from,” explained the teen’s mother Ebony Brown. She believes her son was peer-pressured to commit the crimes.

Tulsa police are still investigating the crimes before handing over the case to the District Attorney's office. The DA will decide whether or not to charge the teenager as an adult.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.