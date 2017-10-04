UPDATE: Lawton man charged after impersonating officer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The man accused of impersonating a police officer after pulling a woman over in Lawton has been charged.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman pulled over by imposter police officer

Robert Powell, 32, is charged with Felonious impersonation of a public officer by vehicle due to the flashing lights installed on the vehicle. That charge alone has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Powell is also facing DUI, driving with a suspended license, and eluding a police officer. He also had a warrant out of San Diego.

Authorities caught up with the imposter and arrested him. They were able to recognize the victim due to a recent string of illegal stops within city limits. Powell attempted to elude officers before crashing in the 2400 block of NW Ozmun into a tree, carport and parked truck. Powell then took off on foot and was apprehended following a short chase.

According to detectives, Powell admitted he stopped Echo because he thought she was pretty and wanted to know her name.

Police say that anyone suspicious of the person pulling them over should call 911 and drive to a well-lit area. The dispatcher will be able to confirm if it is a real officer doing the stop, as officers dispatch their location when they pull someone over.

