UPDATE: Lawton man charged after impersonating officer - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Lawton man charged after impersonating officer

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
Source: Comanche County Detention Center Source: Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The man accused of impersonating a police officer after pulling a woman over in Lawton has been charged.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman pulled over by imposter police officer

Robert Powell, 32, is charged with Felonious impersonation of a public officer by vehicle due to the flashing lights installed on the vehicle. That charge alone has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Powell is also facing DUI, driving with a suspended license, and eluding a police officer. He also had a warrant out of San Diego.

Authorities caught up with the imposter and arrested him. They were able to recognize the victim due to a recent string of illegal stops within city limits. Powell attempted to elude officers before crashing in the 2400 block of NW Ozmun into a tree, carport and parked truck. Powell then took off on foot and was apprehended following a short chase.

According to detectives, Powell admitted he stopped Echo because he thought she was pretty and wanted to know her name.

Police say that anyone suspicious of the person pulling them over should call 911 and drive to a well-lit area. The dispatcher will be able to confirm if it is a real officer doing the stop, as officers dispatch their location when they pull someone over.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly