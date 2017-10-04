Department of Justice Awards Over $18 Million to Oklahoma Tribes - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Department of Justice Awards Over $18 Million to Oklahoma Tribes

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- More than $18 million in grants to Oklahoma tribal governments by the US Department of Justice. The grants will be used to enhance law enforcement practices, expand victim services, and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts. 

“Reducing violent gang and gun crimes in Indian Country is crucial to protecting citizens who live in and around tribal communities.  The justice community must also look to help those with mental health and substance abuse issues to re-enter society as productive citizens.  These Federal grant allocations will help to further those goals,” said U.S. Attorney Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma CTAS recipients are:

  • Cherokee Nation (total: $3,087,900)
    • Public Safety and Community Policing: $565,241
    • Comprehensive Tribal Justice Systems Strategic Planning: $74,995
    • Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,993
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $898,100
    • Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $449,925
    • Tribal Youth Program: $349,646
  • Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (total: $1,994,588)    
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $897,851
    • Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $449,999
    • Juvenile Healing to Wellness Courts: $350,000
    • Tribal Youth Program: $296,738
  • Citizen Potawatomi Nation (total: $1,098,106)         
    • Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,593
    • Tribal Youth Program: $348,513
  • Comanche Nation (total: $749,348)
    • Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,348
  • Delaware Tribe of Indians (total: $424,845)
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $424,845
  • Muscogee Creek Nation (total: $803,912)
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $803,912
  • Pawnee Nation (total: $700,000)
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $700,000
  • Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma (total: $1,800,000)           
    • Corrections and Correctional Alternatives: $1,000,000
    • Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $450,000
    • Tribal Youth Program: $350,000
  • Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma (total: $4,590,422)
    • Public Safety and Community Policing: $232,929
    • Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $446,714
    • Corrections and Correctional Alternatives: $3,910,779
  • Seminole Nation of Oklahoma (total: $900,000)
    • Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $900,000

Information provided by US Dept of Justice. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Police: Suspected gunman spoke online about demon possession

    Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
    (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
    Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:17:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:16:41 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly