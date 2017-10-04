Department of Justice Awards Over $18 Million to Oklahoma Tribes

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- More than $18 million in grants to Oklahoma tribal governments by the US Department of Justice. The grants will be used to enhance law enforcement practices, expand victim services, and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.

“Reducing violent gang and gun crimes in Indian Country is crucial to protecting citizens who live in and around tribal communities. The justice community must also look to help those with mental health and substance abuse issues to re-enter society as productive citizens. These Federal grant allocations will help to further those goals,” said U.S. Attorney Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma CTAS recipients are:

Cherokee Nation (total: $3,087,900) Public Safety and Community Policing: $565,241 Comprehensive Tribal Justice Systems Strategic Planning: $74,995 Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,993 Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $898,100 Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $449,925 Tribal Youth Program: $349,646

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (total: $1,994,588) Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $897,851 Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $449,999 Juvenile Healing to Wellness Courts: $350,000 Tribal Youth Program: $296,738

Citizen Potawatomi Nation (total: $1,098,106) Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,593 Tribal Youth Program: $348,513

Comanche Nation (total: $749,348) Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,348

Delaware Tribe of Indians (total: $424,845) Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $424,845

Muscogee Creek Nation (total: $803,912) Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $803,912

Pawnee Nation (total: $700,000) Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $700,000

Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma (total: $1,800,000) Corrections and Correctional Alternatives: $1,000,000 Comprehensive Tribal Victim Assistance Program: $450,000 Tribal Youth Program: $350,000

Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma (total: $4,590,422) Public Safety and Community Policing: $232,929 Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $446,714 Corrections and Correctional Alternatives: $3,910,779

Seminole Nation of Oklahoma (total: $900,000) Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $900,000



Information provided by US Dept of Justice.