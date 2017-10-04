Department of Justice Awards Over $18 Million to Oklahoma Tribes

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- More than $18 million in grants to Oklahoma tribal governments by the US Department of Justice. The grants will be used to enhance law enforcement practices, expand victim services, and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts.
“Reducing violent gang and gun crimes in Indian Country is crucial to protecting citizens who live in and around tribal communities. The justice community must also look to help those with mental health and substance abuse issues to re-enter society as productive citizens. These Federal grant allocations will help to further those goals,” said U.S. Attorney Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma CTAS recipients are:
Cherokee Nation (total: $3,087,900)
Public Safety and Community Policing: $565,241
Comprehensive Tribal Justice Systems Strategic Planning: $74,995
Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse: $749,993
Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program: $898,100
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.
